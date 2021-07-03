-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 11 under; Russell Knox, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 5th at 10 under; and Scott Stallings, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Tway, Cam Davis, Kevin Kisner, Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler, Sebastián Muñoz, Fabián Gómez, Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Mark Anderson, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 9th at 9 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kim's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
-
-