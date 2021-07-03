In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 16th at 9 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brandon Hagy and Kevin Kisner are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Muñoz's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 under for the round.