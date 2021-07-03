-
Sean O'Hair putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sean O'Hair makes birdie on No. 17 from awkward lie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sean O'Hair makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Sean O'Hair hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. O'Hair finished his day tied for 15th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Sean O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sean O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, O'Hair's his second shot went 30 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 22 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-5 17th, O'Hair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
