Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Seamus Power in the third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power's tight wedge sets up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power its his 87-yard wedge to 6 feet setting up birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Power finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann and Hank Lebioda are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Chris Kirk, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Seamus Power's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Power hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Power had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
