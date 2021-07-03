Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 4th at 9 under with Roger Sloan, Troy Merritt, Max Homa, and Chris Kirk; Mark Anderson is in 1st at 11 under; and Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Stallings had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Stallings hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Stallings's 88 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Stallings hit his 116 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stallings missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stallings's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.