Scott Brown shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Phil & Fowler put on a show, Hickok’s crazy sidespin and Brown’s ace
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler played as a two-some and put on a show with hole-outs, driver off the deck, ducks and more, Kramer Hickok continued to impress with a killer sidespin draw around a tree and Scott Brown’s ace helped raise $25,000 in the Challenge the Course initiative.
Scott Brown hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 76th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Roger Sloan, Chris Kirk, Max Homa, and Mark Anderson are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Bubba Watson, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 8th at 8 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Brown had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Brown's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
