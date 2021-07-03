-
Ryan Brehm shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Brehm drains 13-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Brehm makes a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-5 7th hole.
Ryan Brehm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 56th at 5 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 12 under; Joaquin Niemann, Davis Thompson, Hank Lebioda, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, Kevin Tway, and Tom Lewis are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Brehm had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.
Brehm his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 2 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.
