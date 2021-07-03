-
Russell Knox finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox makes birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Russell Knox makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Russell Knox hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Knox's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Knox chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.
