Roger Sloan shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Sloan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Sloan had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Sloan's 183 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Sloan had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
