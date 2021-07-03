-
Robert Streb shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 64th at 4 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 15 under; Hank Lebioda is in 2nd at 13 under; and Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Streb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Streb's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Streb's 117 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Streb got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.
