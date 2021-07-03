-
Rickie Fowler shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler tops fairway wood and still birdies at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler tops his fairway wood approach from 247 yards and still makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under with Scott Stallings, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Tway, Cam Davis, Kevin Kisner, Alex Noren, Sebastián Muñoz, Fabián Gómez, Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Mark Anderson, and J.J. Spaun; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Russell Knox, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fowler had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 4 under for the round.
