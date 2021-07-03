-
Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Lewis is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Werenski had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Werenski's 204 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Werenski had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
