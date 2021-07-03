Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fourth, Mickelson hit his 97 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Mickelson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mickelson had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Mickelson hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Mickelson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.