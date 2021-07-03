-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire holes 11-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire makes a 11-foot birdie putt at the par-3 9th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
-
-