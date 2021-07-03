-
Patrick Rodgers finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Rodgers's 86 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Rodgers had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Rodgers's 127 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
