-
-
Patrick Reed rebounds from poor front in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Patrick Reed’s 22-footer to save par at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed makes a 22-foot par putt on the par-4 6th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Reed finished his round tied for 56th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann, Mark Anderson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Pat Perez, Roger Sloan, Curtis Thompson, Russell Knox, Chris Baker, Davis Thompson, Bubba Watson, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Si Woo Kim, and Richy Werenski are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Patrick Reed chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Reed's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Reed chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Reed chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
-
-