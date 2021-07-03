-
-
Pat Perez putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Pat Perez makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
Pat Perez hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Perez chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
Perez missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Perez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
-
-