Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 third, Taylor's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 3 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
