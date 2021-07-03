-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nelson Ledesma hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Ledesma got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Ledesma's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Ledesma reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Ledesma hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Ledesma had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Ledesma hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
