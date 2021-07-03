-
Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gligic hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gligic's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
