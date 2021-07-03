-
-
Michael Gellerman finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Michael Gellerman makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gellerman makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gellerman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 46th at 6 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brandon Hagy, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gellerman hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Gellerman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gellerman at 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Gellerman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gellerman's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
-
-