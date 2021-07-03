-
Max Homa shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa sinks a 31-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-5 4th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 35th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Homa at 1 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Homa's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Homa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.
