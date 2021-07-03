-
Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 36th at 7 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda is in 2nd at 13 under; and Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, McNealy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNealy at 1 over for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, McNealy's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, McNealy's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
