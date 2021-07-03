-
Matthew Wolff shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
Highlights
Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 48th at 6 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda is in 2nd at 13 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
