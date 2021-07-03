-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, NeSmith's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 14th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
