-
-
Matt Jones shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Matt Jones makes up-and-down birdie from awkward lie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Jones chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Jones chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
-
-