Mark Anderson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Mark Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Anderson to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Anderson's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Anderson had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Anderson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Anderson's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Anderson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Anderson to 5 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Anderson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Anderson to 6 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Anderson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 7 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Anderson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Anderson to 5 under for the round.