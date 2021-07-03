-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Mackenzie Hughes got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mackenzie Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hughes's 187 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Hughes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.
