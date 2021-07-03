-
-
Lucas Glover shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lucas Glover hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Glover's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
Glover hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Glover's tee shot went 209 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
-
-