Lanto Griffin shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin chips close to set up a birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 16th at 9 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brandon Hagy and Kevin Kisner are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
