-
-
Kyle Stanley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 11 under; Russell Knox, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 5th at 10 under; and Scott Stallings, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Tway, Cam Davis, Kevin Kisner, Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler, Sebastián Muñoz, Fabián Gómez, Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Mark Anderson, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 9th at 9 under.
Stanley got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Stanley's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stanley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
-
-