Kramer Hickok shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok's nice pitch leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 47th at 6 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brandon Hagy, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
