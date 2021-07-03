-
Kevin Tway shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 second, Tway's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tway had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Tway chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Tway chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Tway's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 5 under for the round.
