-
-
Kevin Kisner shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Lewis is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kisner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 2 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kisner hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kisner missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kisner to 3 under for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
-
-