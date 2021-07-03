-
Keegan Bradley rebounds from poor front in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Keegan Bradley's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Bradley's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Bradley had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
