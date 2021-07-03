-
Josh Teater shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Josh Teater hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 36th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann, Mark Anderson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Pat Perez, Scott Stallings, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Curtis Thompson, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Aaron Baddeley, Chris Baker, Davis Thompson, Si Woo Kim, and Richy Werenski are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Teater had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Teater's 118 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Teater had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Teater to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Teater suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Teater at 3 under for the round.
