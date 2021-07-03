-
-
Jonas Blixt finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jonas Blixt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 56th at 5 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 12 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Cam Davis, Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Kevin Tway, and Davis Thompson are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Blixt's 84 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
Blixt got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to even-par for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Blixt's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Blixt's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
-
-