Joel Dahmen putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Joel Dahmen had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Dahmen hit his 122 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
