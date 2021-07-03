-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Joaquin Niemann in the third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's chip with fairway wood sets up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Niemann finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Troy Merritt; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Joaquin Niemann's 75 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Niemann chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
