In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round in 75th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann, Mark Anderson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Pat Perez, Scott Stallings, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Curtis Thompson, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Aaron Baddeley, Chris Baker, Davis Thompson, Si Woo Kim, and Richy Werenski are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Walker got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Walker's 100 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

Walker his second shot went 38 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Walker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Walker's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Walker had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Walker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.