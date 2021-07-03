-
Jason Kokrak posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Kokrak finished his round tied for 5th at 11 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 15 under; Hank Lebioda is in 2nd at 13 under; and Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Jason Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
Kokrak hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.
