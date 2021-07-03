-
Jason Day putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Jason Day had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
