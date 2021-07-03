-
J.J. Spaun putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under with Scott Stallings, Mark Anderson, Rickie Fowler, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Kisner, Alex Noren, Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Jason Kokrak, and Kevin Tway; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 11 under; and Russell Knox, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Hank Lebioda, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 10 under.
On the par-4 sixth, J.J. Spaun's 186 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Spaun chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
