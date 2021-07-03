-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Norlander chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
