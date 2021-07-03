-
-
Hank Lebioda shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Hank Lebioda pitches to 2 feet and makes birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round in 2nd at 13 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 14 under; and Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Lebioda's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Lebioda suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lebioda had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lebioda's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 6 under for the round.
-
-