  • Hank Lebioda shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda pitches to 2 feet and makes birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.