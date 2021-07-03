-
-
Garrick Higgo shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Garrick Higgo's draw approach sets up tap-in birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Garrick Higgo hits a sweeping 162-yard draw to 3 feet, setting up birdie birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
Garrick Higgo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgo had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Higgo's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
-
-