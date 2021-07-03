  • Garrick Higgo shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Garrick Higgo hits a sweeping 162-yard draw to 3 feet, setting up birdie birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Garrick Higgo's draw approach sets up tap-in birdie at Rocket Mortgage

