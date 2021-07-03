-
Fabián Gómez putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Fabian Gomez drains 15-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fabian Gomez holes a 15-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
Fabián Gómez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gómez finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 12 under; Joaquin Niemann, Davis Thompson, Hank Lebioda, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Pat Perez, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Jason Kokrak, and Kevin Tway are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Fabián Gómez had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fabián Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Gómez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gómez's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Gómez's 202 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.
