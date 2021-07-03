-
Doug Ghim shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim makes up-and-down birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doug Ghim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 37th at 7 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brandon Hagy, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 6th at 11 under.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Ghim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Ghim's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ghim's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Ghim hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
