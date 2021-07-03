-
Davis Thompson finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Thompson sinks a 19-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Thompson makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 24th at 8 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Lewis is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Thompson's 117 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Thompson chipped his fourth shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
Thompson had a fantastic chip-in on the 160-yard par-3 15th. His his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
