Danny Willett rebounds from poor front in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Danny Willett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Willett finished his round tied for 36th at 7 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 15 under; Hank Lebioda is in 2nd at 13 under; and Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Danny Willett's 90 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Willett got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Willett to even-par for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Willett's his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Willett chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to even for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Willett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
